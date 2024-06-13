Caitlin Clark’s volunteer work led to viral block of 7-year-old’s shot

The block heard ’round the world was the byproduct of good deeds.

Caitlin Clark took some time out of her busy schedule to help out a family in need. In the midst of some volunteer work, Clark’s block of 7-year-old Eli went viral on social media.

Eli got to share his side of the story with the Indy Star on Wednesday, saying Clark really shouldn’t have even been allowed to block his shot.

“It wasn’t fair. I was playing a WNBA player that’s a superstar. I pointed at her and said, ‘That’s not fair,'” Eli told the Indy Star.

Eli also wanted it on the record that he beat Caitlin Clark handily, 6-2, in their game of 1-on-1. Eli is aware that Clark’s block has gone viral, though.

“It’s gone all around the world,” Eli said.

Now, he’s focused on his next goal.

“I want to go to a Fever game. I want to go to a Fever game really bad and I really, really want to see Caitlin Clark’s teammates. Yeah, and I want to play on her team,” Eli said.

Clark also played pick-up with Eli’s sisters, Megan and Ava.

Eli’s father, Dusten, wanted the story told that Clark, alongside Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson, was there playing pick-up basketball with his kids thanks to her volunteer work helping build the family’s future home.

Clark, Jackson and more than 200 employees at Group 1001 were volunteering for a wall panel build for Habitat for Humanity. Those panels will be the walls of Eli’s future home, which are being put into storage until the land is ready for the rest of the house to be built.

“She didn’t have to come. She didn’t have to help with the house. She didn’t have to play basketball with the kids. But, you know, it just shows what kind of heart she has.

“She is such a wonderful person. Depending on where you go, she gets such a negative light, but she’s such a wonderful person. It means something that she was willing to take her time out to do that for us. It means everything to us,” Dusten said of Clark.

