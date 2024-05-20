Caitlin Clark twists ankle, but returns to game as Indiana Fever face Connecticut Sun

INDIANAPOLIS – Just four games into the season, Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has suffered her first injury in the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Monday night.

Just before Clark ran into a screen from Sun guard Brionna Jones, she rolled her left ankle. The play continued around her as she was down, with Jones scoring a layup, but Indiana called timeout at the 5:29 mark after the play was over.

After laying on the ground for a minute, Clark was able to stand up and walk off the court on her own, limping heavily. She went straight back to the locker room, and Erica Wheeler subbed in for her.

Clark returned to the bench but didn't re-enter the game in the first half as the Fever rallied to build a 44-41 halftime lead. She did, however, start the second half on the court. So Fever fans can exhale.

Clark, the two-time reigning national player of the year, had eight points on 2-of-6 shooting at the time of her injury, as well as two rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark suffers ankle injury in Fever game vs. Connecticut Sun