Caitlin Clark told Indiana Fever head coach that Team USA snub 'woke a monster'

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has reportedly been left off of Team USA's women's basketball team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It has only provided her extra motivation.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Fever head coach Christie Sides said that Clark told her, "Hey coach, they woke a monster."

Clark didn't need the extra motivation on Friday night when she scored 30 points in 39 minutes against the Washington Mystics. Her performance included a rookie record-tying seven 3-pointers during the game en route to an 85-83 win.

The Fever could use more games like that from Clark, who leads all WNBA rookies with 16.8 points per game. Indiana is near the bottom of the standings with its 3-9 record and have yet to win back-to-back games this season.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles as she heads down court after a 3-pointer against the Los Angeles Sparks.

CAITLIN CLARK: WNBA rookie snubbed by USA Basketball. Fever star left off Olympic team for Paris

Christie Sides on Caitlin Clark's Team USA snub

Here are Sides' full comments on Team USA leaving Clark off of the Olympics team.

Christie Sides on Caitlin Clark not making the Olympic team:



Clark told Sides “hey coach, they woke a monster” when telling her she didn’t make it. pic.twitter.com/02UwvuEiVj — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 9, 2024

Caitlin Clark on Team USA snub

Clark also spoke with reporters on Sunday after the roster's announcement.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," she said. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world, and I knew it could've gone either way – me being on the team, me not being on the team. I'm excited for them. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold."

She also said she didn't feel any disappointment with what many analysts and fans are calling a snub.

"I think it just gives you something to work for. That's a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation," she said.

When it comes to not making the Olympic team, Caitlin Clark has nothing but praise for the 12 who made it: “it’s the toughest team to make.”



Clip: pic.twitter.com/LX59YA5Bzf — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 9, 2024

The WNBA will take three weeks off for an Olympics break this season, and Clark said that she'll enjoy getting some time off after months of competition across the college and pro levels. At the same time, she's looking forward to having more time for her and her team to improve ahead of her rookie season's final months.

OPINION: Leaving Caitlin Clark off Olympic team, USA Basketball airballs on huge opportunity

2024 Summer Olympics: Team USA women's basketball roster

According to multiple reports, this is how Team USA will be lining up in Paris later this summer.

THE 2024 USA WOMEN'S OLYMPIC BASKETBALL TEAM IS STACKED 🤩



The roster is according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/6YQZCgcbRP — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2024

INDIANA FEVER: 'It needs to stop!' Team's GM, coach have seen enough hard fouls on Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark stats

Through 12 games this season, Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Rebounding is the only one of those categories in which she does not lead the Fever this year. Her points and assists mark also lead all rookies.

Her 16.8 points per game are 13th-best in the WNBA as well, though she does lead the league with 5.6 turnovers per game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark tells Fever coach 'they woke a monster' on Olympics snub