Caitlin Clark ties WNBA rookie record for made 3-pointers in a game

Caitlin Clark made sure one bad game didn’t become two.

In fact, Clark followed up her career-worst performance with her career-best performance in an 85-83 victory at the Washington Mystics. The Indiana Fever improved to 3-9 with the win and the Mystics (0-11) winless.

Clark equaled her career high with 30 points, highlighted by a career-high seven made 3-pointers. Clark’s seven made 3-pointers matched a single-game WNBA rookie record, tying Crystal Robinson of the New York Liberty from the 1999 season.

CAITLIN CLARK TIES CRYSTAL ROBINSON FOR THE WNBA ROOKIE RECORD FOR THREES IN A GAME 🎯 pic.twitter.com/18E0oCaIeV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2024

Clark finished her night 8-of-15 shooting from the floor, including a 7-for-13 shooting performance from 3-point range. The 6-foot rookie guard also added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Clark connected on 7-of-8 free throw tries, too.

The scoring eruption from Clark delighted the sellout crowd inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. A total of 20,333 fans packed down Capital One Arena. It was the WNBA’s most-attended game game in 17 years.

All of this comes on the heels of Clark’s 1-for-10 shooting performance in the Fever’s 104-68 blowout loss at the New York Liberty. Clark connected on just 1-of-7 3-point attempts in that loss at the Liberty and finished with just three points.

At the time, it was Clark’s lowest scoring total and her worst field goal percentage in her 150 games across her college and pro career.

As stars do, though, Clark bounced back in a big way against the Mystics. Clark and the Fever return to action at the Connecticut Sun at 6 p.m. on NBA TV on Monday, June 10.

