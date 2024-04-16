Caitlin Clark talks being 1st pick of 2024 WNBA draft
The University of Iowa star was selected by the Indiana Fever after an amazing college season that has changed women's sports.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
