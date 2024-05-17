Caitlin Clark Is 'Superstitious' About Her 'Stick Straight' Ponytail During Games



Caitlin Clark seems otherworldly for many reasons. She’s broken pretty much every basketball record she’s been up against, and made her WNBA debut just this week. And now, the basketball star is revealing the pre-game ritual that truly sets her in a league of her own.

Those shiny locks you see on Caitlin as she suits up with the Indiana Fever? Caitlin actually straightens them before every single game. And from one thick-haired girl to another, Caitlin, you have my eternal respect.

When speaking with camera crews for the ESPN docuseries Full Court Press, Caitlin shared that while she never wears makeup when she plays. The Iowa native chatted with the camera crews as she straightened her hair ahead of a February game against Michigan, where she would go on to break the NCAA women's scoring record.

"I never wear makeup when I play, ever," Caitlin shared in the doc, per Hawk Central. "One, because I sweat too much. It would be all over my white jersey, all over the towels, all over the other teams' jerseys. But I always do my hair."

To form her signature ponytail, Caitlin uses a gentle brush, heat protectant, and straightener.

"It has to be stick straight, come on," she explained. "I think I'm just superstitious about it, and my teammates know too. I think it would throw my teammates off if I showed up without straightening my hair. I always get very excited for games, especially home games."

Superstitious or not...Caitlin’s clean, slick hair is definitely a slam dunk. If you’re hoping to borrow a little of her good luck or style, now you can with Caitlin’s products.

Shop Now BabylissPRO Nano Titanium 1 Straightener amazon.com $159.99

To make sure every piece is stick straight and in place, Caitlin reaches for her BaByliss Pro straightener. The thin design prevents any hand cramps or fatigue through the process, which is important for the basketball star. This straightener can also be used for beach waves, should Caitlin look to switch it up.

Shop Now Moroccanoil Protect and Prevent Spray amazon.com $30.00

But before she uses heat on her hair, Caitlin applies this Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray. This is a leave-in conditioner that helps protect hair from pollution, UV rays, and heat damage.

Shop Now Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush amazon.com $13.49

While running the heat protectant through her hair, Caitlin makes sure to get out any tangles with gentle brush. Now she's ready to hit the court!

