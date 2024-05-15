Caitlin Clark was struggling. Aliyah Boston took her by the arm and coached her up.

It wasn't the debut Caitlin Clark or the Indiana Fever were hoping for.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft struggled in her regular-season debut Tuesday night at Connecticut.

The former Iowa star struggled particularly in the first half. Clark began the game 1-of-5 from the field with four turnovers and two fouls in her first 13:18 of WNBA court time. She finished the half with seven points and five turnovers as the Fever trailed the Sun 49-39 at the break.

On the way to the locker room, Fever second-year All-Star Aliyah Boston was coaching up the rookie, holding her by the arm and offering Clark advice in efforts to keep her spirits up.

Aliyah Boston coaching Caitlin Clark after struggling in the first half. pic.twitter.com/8RD0rGZvfe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2024

Aliyah Boston had an arm over a visibly-frustrated Caitlin Clark talking to her emphatically as the Fever leave the floor at halftime.

Cool moment to see, can't imagine many people understand more about the pressure Clark is under than Boston who was in her position a year ago. — Emily Adams (@eaadams6) May 15, 2024

In the second half, Clark had 13 points and hit three 3s, showing some of the shooting prowess that made her such a star in college. She finished with a team-high 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting with three assists, but 10 turnovers.

The Fever committed 24 turnovers as a whole and lost 92-71.

Up next for Indiana is Clark's regular-season home debut against New York Liberty on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

