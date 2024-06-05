Caitlin Clark stays atop latest CBS Sports WNBA rookie rankings

Despite one of her lowest-scoring performances in recent memory for WNBA and Iowa Hawkeyes fans alike, Caitlin Clark has still been more than rock solid as a rookie in the first sprint of the season.

Clark has had a bit of a tumultuous week with a rough outing of just three points and being stuck in the middle of WNBA drama with the Chennedy Carter cheapshot saga.

Amid all of that, Clark has remained eyes forward and working on her craft. Her ability to stay locked in is in part why she maintains the top spot in CBS Sports’ latest WNBA Rookie Rankings.

Clark had a career-low three points on 1-for-10 from the field against the Liberty on Sunday. However, her stats in the three other Fever games this past week were significantly better — aside from her turnovers. The former Iowa star registered a career-high 30 points in Indiana’s 88-82 loss to the Sparks last Tuesday, and she added 20 points and nine assists against the Storm two days later. Clark is second in the league in 3-pointers made with 27, just four behind Mercury guard Diana Taurasi. Clark is also in the top five in assists per game with 6.4 per contest. Every rookie has room for improvement, but it has been impressive to see Clark carry her offense without much rest early in the season. – Isabel Gonzalez, CBS Sports.

Right behind Clark is Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese climbing to No. 2, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson at No. 3, and fellow Sparks forward Cameron Brink at No. 4.

Clark and the Indiana Fever are next in action on Friday, June 7. They head to Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Mystics at 6:30 p.m. CT on ION.

