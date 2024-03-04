Caitlin Clark smashes all-time NCAA scoring record
The University of Iowa basketball star, 22, reached the new career milestone during a game against Ohio State on Sunday.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
That includes college and pros.
The nation's leading scorer had four second-half points.
South Carolina won its 42nd and 43rd consecutive regular season SEC games last week, but it wasn't easy.
Clark added another record to her incredible career Sunday. She's now the all-time leading scorer for both men and women after passing Pete Maravich.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
“I would be lying to you if I said it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”