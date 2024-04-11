Caitlin Clark sits atop ESPN’s WNBA mock draft with dominos to fall after her

The hype around Caitlin Clark’s arrival to the WNBA is growing more and more with each passing day as the April 15th draft approaches. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ guard is all but guaranteed to be selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick overall and is waiting on the formality of the event.

ESPN’s most recent mock draft slots Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 pick but after her, the dominos begin to fall as there are multiple avenues that the next handful of players could go.

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark Iowa | PG | 6-foot-0 | senior Clark finished her Iowa career with 3,951 points, 1,144 assists and 990 rebounds, leading Iowa to two NCAA championship games. Now comes the next step. Clark will have to go through rough treatment from WNBA veterans, but as Bluder said, she will have some talented teammates around her. Her passing skills might be one of her best attributes in her rookie season. – Michael Voepel, ESPN

Caitlin Clark is ready for the WNBA. She can handle the spotlight that will come with a move to the pros as well as the more than capable skillset that she has in all aspects of the game.

After Clark, the selections begin to get a bit more difficult to predict. Voepel and ESPN have Stanford forward Cameron Brink going No. 2 to the Los Angeles Sparks followed by another forward, Kamilla Cardoso, going No. 3 to the Chicago Sky.

The top five rounds out with Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson going No. 4 to the Los Angeles Sparks, who own two of the top five picks, and UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards going No. 5 to the Dallas Wings.

One of the most intriguing picks is that of LSU’s Angel Reese. In this mock draft, Reese is mocked to the Chicago Sky with the No. 8 overall pick pairing her with Kamilla Cardoso for frontcourt loaded with rookie talent.

