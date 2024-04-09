Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Size, NCAA Scoring Record and More

Caitlin Clark, the Iowa Hawkeye’s star point guard, closed out her record-breaking NCAA career on April 7 with a whopping 3,951 points scored. During March Madness 2024, she broke the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scoring record among men and women when she hit 3,686 collegiate career points during the March 3 game versus the Ohio State Buckeyes. She holds handfuls of other NCAA basketball records, including the most three-pointers in a season at 201.

Before her momentous NCAA career, the Iowa native played at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. As a high schooler, she joined McDonald’s All-American team and was ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best player in her overall class.

Clark clearly has a bright basketball career ahead of her. She is expected to be the No. 1 pick for the 2024 WNBA draft, and many fans are anticipating where she will take her game next.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Size

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a game at Xfinity Center on Feb. 21, 2023. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The 22-year-old has not disclosed her exact shoe size, but it’s believed she’s a women’s 9 or 10. There isn’t data on the average shoe size for women’s NCAA basketball players or in the WNBA, but the average shoe size for American women is between 8.5 and 9.

Caitlin Clark’s Height

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots over Chloe Kitts of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Clark is 6 feet tall. The average height for both WNBA and NCAA Women’s Division 1 guards is 5-foot-8, giving her an advantage over her opponents. The average height for NCAA Women’s Division 1 players overall is 5-foot-6 but shoots up to six feet for the WNBA. Thus, she’ll likely be dealing with taller opponents in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark’s Nike Deal

Caitlin Clark celebrates after the win against the LSU Tigers during the finals of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that NCAA players could be compensated for compensation for name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. Because of this, Clark has been signed to Nike since 2022, becoming one of the brand’s first NIL NCAA basketball players along with Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins.

Because of her endorsement deal, Nike can sell official Iowa Hawkeyes jerseys with her name on them — something that wasn’t allowed before the implementation of NIL deals. Nike also began selling T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing her name and number leading into last 2023’s NCAA Tournament.

How Much Is Her Nike Deal Worth?

Although no specific figures for Clark’s Nike deal have been announced, the total annual projected value for her NIL deals is $818,000, according to On3. That makes her the fourth highest-ranked women’s college basketball player—behind Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, and Haley Cavinder—and 40th overall among NIL athletes.

What Nike Shoes Does Clark Wear?

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears her Nike Kobe 6 “Playoff Pack – Del Sol” to break Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record. MATTHEW HOLST/GETTY IMAGES

Because of her Nike deal, Clark is always kitted up in a variety of Nike basketball shoes, often in colorways that match the Hawkeye’s yellow and black jerseys. Clark loves the popular Nike Kobe Protros, especially the Kobe 6 Protro. In her final NCAA season, she wore both the “Grinch” and “Reverse Grinch” editions of the sneaker, the former of which is one of the most beloved Kobe sneakers of all-time, if not basketball shoes overall.

The Iowan wore a pair of Nike Kobe 6 “Playoff Pack – Del Sol” to break Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on March 3. During a historic triple-double output in 2023’s NCAA Tournament, Clark also wore the Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee.”

For her birthday in January, Clark gave her teammates pairs of the Kyler Murray x Nike Dunk Low “Be One of 1,” which were released in November 2023.

Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, nike shoes, nike deal,

