Caitlin Clark shatters NCAA record in historic first
Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.
Do top women’s basketball prospects have incentive to remain in college into their mid-20s before leaving for the WNBA?
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
Woodard is the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history, but it’s a record that has sadly been left in the shadows.
When Clark passes his late father, Jaeson Maravich hopes basketball fans will appreciate what she has achieved. But he also has conflicting emotions and says it's 'two totally separate records."
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Caitlin Clark is about to become the leading scorer in NCAA women's history, but she has a ways to go to overtake Grace Beyer as women's college basketball's active leading scorer at any level.
Women’s college basketball is in good hands in the coming years, but matching Clark's scoring record is going to be a tall order for these young stars.