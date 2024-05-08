Caitlin Clark Shares Sweet Home Video of Her Pretending to Be a Star Athlete as a Kid (Exclusive)

ESPN+'s upcoming series "Full Court Press" follows Clark and other basketball stars through a historic season for women's basketball

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark poses for a portrait after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark's childhood dreams are coming true.

In a clip from ESPN+'s upcoming series Full Court Press, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the newly drafted WNBA star, 22, and her parents, Brent and Anne Nizzi-Clark, reflect on an adorable home video of Clark as a child pretending to be a professional athlete.

"We used to play this game at home where Brent would get on the Mr. Microphone and we’d flash the lights and practice running out of the mud room," Anne tells viewers in the clip.

Caitlin then recalls her mom being the fictitious announcer, as an old childhood video of the Indiana Fever star in 2005 plays.

The sweet home video shows a young Caitlin, referred to as "Caity" in the video, running out of a door dressed in Iowa Hawkeyes gear as she imagines what it'd be like to run out onto the court as a professional athlete.

"Ladies and gentlemen, starting for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caity Clark," a voice says in the clip as family members simulate the cheers of an arena audience.



"I'd like, run out and do a lap," Caitlin recalls in Full Court Press. "So, it's like, honestly, I've dreamed of this moment since I was a little kid," she adds.

Caitlin went on to become not just an Iowa Hawkeye, but arguably the greatest athlete alumni to come out of the University of Iowa.

In March, she became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in men's and women's basketball, surpassing Pete "Pistol" Maravich.

Matthew Holst/Getty Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

The upcoming ESPN+ series, produced by Words + Pictures, showcases Caitlin, as well as former South Carolina Gamecocks star Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA sophomore Kiki Rice.

Beginning with coverage of the Iowa Hawkeyes' historic preseason game that smashed attendance records, and following the basketball stars through the WNBA Draft in April, Full Court Press will explore the rise in popularity of women's basketball and the subsequent pressures the added attention places on its star players.

Words + Pictures' Kristen Lappas, who directed the series, tells PEOPLE that she started working on Full Court Press in early Fall 2023.

“Even though we all knew how pivotal this moment was in women’s hoops, thanks in large part to Caitlin Clark, the reality of what happened this season exceeded any of our original expectations," Lappas says. "We absolutely caught lightning in a bottle."

On April 15, Caitlin was selected first overall to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Cardoso was selected third overall, just after former Stanford center Cameron Brink, to the Chicago Sky, where she joins former LSU star Angel Reese.

The first two episodes of Full Court Press, directed by Kristen Lappas and produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, premiere on Saturday, May 11 at 1 pm ET on ABC and streaming on ESPN+. The following episodes will become available on Sunday, May 12.



