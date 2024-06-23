Caitlin Clark sets Indiana Fever single-game franchise assists record vs. Chicago Sky

The Indiana Fever entered Sunday on a four-game winning streak where Caitlin Clark was averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds. In those four games, Clark knocked down 10 3-pointers, was shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc and 47.8% from the field overall.

The 6-foot rookie guard also added five blocks and four steals over those four Fever wins.

Clark kept that momentum rolling on Sunday at the Chicago Sky, putting together another terrific individual performance. With her 13 assists in the contest, Clark set the Fever single-game franchise assists record. Clark now has 119 assists on the season.

13 dimes 🪙 Caitlin Clark set a new franchise record for most assists in a single game. pic.twitter.com/RrWf2zjFfB — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 23, 2024

It wasn’t enough on Sunday, though. Behind a frantic finish from rookie Chicago forward Angel Reese and Co., the Sky rallied back from a deficit that was as many as 15 points and an 82-70 Fever lead with 6:38 remaining.

Reese registered a career-high 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to propel the Sky past the Fever, 88-87. Clark and the Fever had one final chance late, but Boston’s long jumper from just inside the 3-point line off a Clark feed wouldn’t fall.

As great as Clark was distributing throughout, she didn’t have a helper in the game’s final frame. Clark finished with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range. The Fever rookie also added six rebounds and four steals.

