Will Caitlin Clark set the scoring record on Sunday? Here's what her previous stats say.

With six games left in the regular season and just 38 points to go, Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark is poised to reach Kelsey Plum's NCAA D-I women's basketball all-time scoring record of 3,527 points — assuming good health, of course.

The question likely now on Hawkeyes fans' minds (particularly season ticket holders) is whether she'll break the record in her next game — on the road against Nebraska — or the one after: back at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, against Michigan.

More: 3 cool graphics illustrate Caitlin Clark's magnificence as she topples NCAA records

Clark has averaged a little more than 28 points per game in her career and 32 points per game this season, so if she has an average game in Lincoln, she'll return to Iowa City just a few points away from the record.

But Clark's recent play has been anything but average — even for her.

What are the odds Caitlin Clark breaks the all-time scoring record on Sunday against Nebraska?

Clark has scored 38 or more points 16 times in her career, or in about 13% of her games. But six of those games have been this season, including three of her past five.

One of those 38-point games: against Nebraska, the same opponents she'll face on Sunday. Clark scored those points in Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Sunday's rematch is on the road.

But it doesn't appear to matter all that much where Clark plays. She has averaged roughly the same number of points at home and on the road throughout her career. This season, she's actually averaged slightly more points in away games than home games.

Of course, scoring 38 points would only tie the record — she needs 39 to set a new mark. Clark has reached 39 points three times this season, and each of those games has something in common: They were close.

Opponent Clark points scored Game outcome Virginia Tech 44 W, 80-76 Michigan State 40 W, 76-73 Ohio State 45 L, 100-92 (OT)

Clark scored 40 and 44 points in close wins against Michigan State and Virginia Tech, respectively. She also scored 45 points in a loss against Ohio State — but had five extra minutes with which to work, because the game went to overtime.

In sports, anything can happen, but a close game may not be in the cards on Sunday. The Hawkeyes beat the Cornhuskers 92-73 in their previous meeting. Nebraska is currently near the middle of the Big Ten standings and recently gave last-place Rutgers its first conference win of the season.

You can watch Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes take on Nebraska on Sunday at noon on FOX.

Tim Webber is a data visualization specialist for the Register. Reach him at twebber@registermedia.com and on Twitter at @HelloTimWebber.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Caitlin Clark: Will Iowa Hawkeyes star break scoring record Sunday?