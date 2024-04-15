Caitlin Clark selected #1 in WNBA Draft, joins Aliyah Boston and Indiana Fever

Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley highlights what Caitlin Clark could bring to the Indiana Fever after being drafted #1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: This is Cassandra Negley with Yahoo Sports, and it is official. The Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark with the number one overall pick in the 2024 Draft. And this pairs Caitlin Clark with Aliyah Boston in the forward-guard duo that we have been looking forward to. The pick-and-roll game is going to be incredible. The inside-outside attack that the Fever will lift them up into playoff contention.

When I was speaking with General Manager Lin Dunn last summer, she said, even before they won the number one overall pick in the lottery, that not making the playoffs this year in 2024 would be a disappointment. So, how will Caitlin help the Fever?

She has incredible court vision, and she'll be able to hit Boston down low and Boston can finish at a more efficient rate than we might have seen from some of her college teammates. The Fever have not made the playoffs since 2016 and their only title was in 2012 with Tamika Catchings. This is a rebuild multiple years in the making by the time that Clark is joining the team. This isn't a fresh start to build something. And there's precedent for teams that have back-to-back number one picks.

Seattle had back-to-back picks with Lauren Jackson and Sue Bird in the early 2000's. They went on to win the title in 2004 and 2010. Then they did it again when they went back-to-back with Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart. They won titles in 2018 and 2020. And of course, Las Vegas, the two-time defending champions in the WNBA, they drafted Kelsey Plum, A'ja Wilson, and Jackie Young with three consecutive number one picks.

Will the Fever see the same success now that Clark and Boston will hit the court together? We'll see when the season tips off next month.

