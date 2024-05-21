Caitlin Clark Scores Another Historic Multi-Year Endorsement — This Time with Wilson

The Indiana Fever star said she and her brothers would "fight over" their Wilson basketball as kids

Matt Kryger/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever poses for a portrait

Caitlin Clark has landed another historic deal.

On Tuesday, May 21, the 22-year-old Indiana Fever guard announced a multi-year partnership with Wilson to release a signature collection celebrating Clark's legacy on the court.

Her deal with Wilson, the official basketball of the WNBA, makes her the first athlete since Michael Jordan to score a signature collection of basketballs with the brand, according to Boardroom.



In a release, Wilson said that Clark will "test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products." The company added that it will work with Clark to "creatively direct her first-ever signature basketball line," debuting later this year.

Speaking to Boardroom, Clark shared the full-circle significance of working with the brand. “I loved that thing more than anything. My brothers and I would always fight over it. That was the best basketball,” Clark told the outlet of Wilson.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during a game between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun

She added, "I’m just super excited to have a collaboration and create basketballs together that are really cool. I’ve seen the designs that young girls, boys, whoever can get their hands on and go dribble in the driveway or take it to practice with them."

In a statement from Wilson, Clark said, "Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn't be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them."

The NCAA all-time leading scorer said it "feels surreal" to be launching her own basketball collection, "and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes."

Amanda Lamb, Head of Global Brand at Wilson, said, "Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story. Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn't be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court."

Matt Kryger/NBAE via Getty Images Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever poses for a portrait

Clark's deal with Wilson comes just one month after The Wall Street Journal and the Athletic reported that Clark was on track to ink a $28 million endorsement deal with Nike that will span over the next eight years. According to multiple reports, it is the largest-ever deal for a WNBA player.

Nike first began working with Clark in 2022, during her time in college at the University of Iowa under the NCAA’s “Name, Image, and Likeness” opportunities.

According to the Athletic, Clark is expected to receive a signature shoe in the brand’s catalog, which also reports the Indiana Fever star’s deal carries potential bonuses.

"I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game," Clark said in a statement at the time she signed that deal, according to Fox Sports. "They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next."



