Caitlin Clark scores 22 points but winless Indiana Fever suffer third straight defeat

Caitlin Clark had the best individual game of her fledgling WNBA career to date, registering 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Indiana Fever from losing a third straight game.

The Fever lost 91-80 to the New York Liberty on Saturday to begin the season 0-3, though the performance was a marked improvement on the 36-point drubbing suffered against the same opponent two days earlier.

Clark’s 22 points came on an efficient 52.9% shooting, including 4-of-10 from three-point range, but the recent No. 1 draft pick also committed eight turnovers.

“I thought I came out and just played harder [than two nights ago], and I think that’s going to be just my biggest focus going forward,” Clark said, per ESPN. “Just come out and compete and play hard. I thought our whole group did that.

“I’m going to continue to learn from game to game, but I thought tonight was better.”

Conversely, the Liberty has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and now boasts the WNBA’s best record at 3-0.

Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 24 points for last season’s beaten WNBA finalist to go with five rebounds and four steals as the Liberty thrilled a sellout crowd inside Barclays Center.

Next up for the Fever is Monday’s match against the Conneticut Sun – a repeat of the Fever’s season opener – as Clark goes in search of her first WNBA win, while the Liberty will face the Seattle Storm.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com