Caitlin Clark says ‘no disappointment’ over omission from Team USA Olympics roster

WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark said she has “no disappointment” over being omitted from the women’s national team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Team USA’s roster has not been announced, but sources familiar with the decision have told a number of news outlets, including NBC News, that the team headed to the Olympics consists mostly of veterans, such as Phoenix Mercury players Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi.

Clark said she had been informed of the decision ahead of the reports.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team,” Clark said Sunday to a gaggle of reporters. “I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way of me being on the team, me not being on the team."

The Indiana Fever guard said she was excited for those who had been selected.

“I’m gonna be rooting them on to win gold,” she said. “I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it’ll be fun to watch them.”

When asked whether she was disappointed, Clark said: “Honestly, no disappointment.”

“I think it just gives you something to work for,” she said. “That’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

The U.S. women have won gold at every Olympics since 1996.

A Team USA spokesperson said Saturday that it had not made any official announcement yet.

The reports have sparked intense debate online, with some saying Clark had not yet earned the distinction of playing for the Olympic team. Others argue her omission was a missed opportunity to bring more attention to the sport.

Clark has averaged more than five turnovers per game for a total of 67 giveaways, the most in the league. Clark was the WNBA’s overall No. 1 pick in April.

