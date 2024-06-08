Caitlin Clark says no apology is needed from Chennedy Carter for her flagrant foul

FILE - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes the ball from under the basket while being defended by Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) and center Mercedes Russell (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Caitlin Clark sounds ready to move on from Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul.

Clark was asked before Indiana's game at Washington on Friday night whether she thinks Carter owes her a public apology, and the rookie standout dismissed the idea.

“No. I mean, basketball's competitive. I get it," Clark said. “Sometimes your emotions get the best of you. Happened to me multiple times throughout the course of my career.”

Clark then took the court and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in the Fever's 85-83 win over the Mystics. She equaled her career high with 30 points.

Carter, who plays for the Chicago Sky, knocked Clark to the floor before an inbounds pass in a game last weekend. The WNBA eventually upgraded the foul to a flagrant 1, and the incident led to a larger debate over how Clark has been received in her first season in the league.

“People are competitive,” Clark said Friday. “It is what it is, and she's having a tremendous season. She's played great basketball, in my eyes probably in first place for Sixth Player of the Year. ... There's no grudges. There's nothing like that. It's a sport. It's competitive. It's not going to be nice all the time.”

