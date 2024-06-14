Caitlin Clark Says, “Don’t Use My Name To Push Your Agendas”

Caitlin Clark has had it with being the poster girl for everyone’s agenda.

Speaking before Thursday’s game, Clark was candid about some who have used perceived slights against the WNBA superstar to push racist and misogynistic tropes,

“I think it’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect. People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It’s disappointing. It’s not acceptable. This league is the league I grew up admiring and wanting to be a part of.

“Some of the women in this league were some of my biggest idols and role models growing up, and helped me want to achieve this moment right here that I get to play in ever single night. Just treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect is just a basic human thing that everyone should do. Just be a kind person and treat them how you would want to be treated.”

Clark has been receiving physical play and more than a few snide remarks since entering the WNBA. Those recently hit a crescendo when she was left of the women’s basketball team for the Olympics.

Clark also spoke on the topic when she was asked a similar question earlier in the day.

“It’s not something I can control so I don’t put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that,” Clark said. “To be honest, I don’t see a lot of it. Like I’ve said, basketball is my job. Everything on the outside, I can’t control that so I’m not going to spend time thinking about that.

“’People can talk about what they want to talk about, create conversations about whatever it is. But for myself, I am just here to play basketball.”

