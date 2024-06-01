Caitlin Clark Says Deliberate Shove By Opposing Player “Not A Basketball Play”

Resentment against Caitlin Clark apparently runs deep in the WNBA.

She and the Indiana Fever won Saturday, taking a 71-70 thriller over the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But the story after the Fever’s first home win centered on a particular foul against Clark.

After Chennedy Carter made a basket for the Sky with 15.1 seconds left in the third quarter, she went to defend Clark, who was looking for an inbound pass.

Before Clark could take the inbounds pass, she was knocked down to the floor by a shoulder check from Carter, who was immediately whistled for a foul.

Clark was interviewed by ESPN after the quarter ended and was asked about a conversation she had with the referees.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said. “But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”

Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Carter finished with a game-high 19 points, going 8-for-12 from the field.

Carter refused to answer questions about the foul and Clark after the game.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” she told reporters.

This isn’t the first time Clark has received punishment. After a Thursday game against Seattle, she told reporters, “I feel like I’m getting hammered, I don’t know.”

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024

