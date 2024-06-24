What Caitlin Clark’s rookie pro season might suggest for Caleb Williams

USA TODAY Sports has more:

“The hype surrounding first overall pick Caleb Williams is surpassing levels of any draft pick in sports, and that includes Caitlin Clark.

“Both Clark and Williams were the presumed first overall picks in the WNBA and NFL drafts, and after they were officially selected by the Indiana Fever and Chicago Bears, respectively, fans rushed online to buy their jerseys. After Clark was selected on April 15, her merchandise broke Fanatics’ record for draft night merchandise sales for any draft pick across all sports. Her jersey sold out.

“That record would last less than two weeks, as Fanatics says Williams’ merchandise is now the most for draft night sales for any draft pick across all sports.”