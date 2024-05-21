Caitlin Clark Rolls Ankle, Gets First Technical Foul During Indiana Fever Loss: 'This One Hurt a Lot'

The Indiana Fever have lost four consecutive games to start the WNBA season

Emilee Chinn/Getty Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's latest game with the Indiana Fever left fans disappointed as the team suffered their fourth consecutive loss of the WNBA season.

Clark, 22, rolled her ankle in the first half of Indiana's matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Monday, May 20, forcing her to return to the locker room. Luckily, the first overall draft pick was able to return to the court in the second half for a thrilling sequence that saw her sink one of her signature three-pointers from the logo.

Despite the excitement as the Fever looked more in sync than their previous three losses, the Sun handed Clark's team their fourth loss, making them 0-4 to start the season.

After the game, Clark spoke to reporters about the status of her ankle. “I turned it pretty good,” she said during the press conference shared online by the Fever. "I think it just got caught, I don’t think I stepped on anybody," she explained, noting that she doesn't have "the best ankles in the world."

Clark said her ankle felt a "little tight" on the morning of the game, "but nothing out of the ordinary," she added.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Teammates help Caitlin Clark (second from left) off the court

While fans assumed the basketball star returned to the locker room after rolling her ankle, Clark clarified that she "just wanted to get a lot more tape on it as fast as I could to get back out there playing" before the second half.

"It’s hard, especially when I felt I started the game off good, then you get hurt and you’ve got to sit out the last five minutes of the first half, then wait for halftime," Clark said. “It’s hard to get into a flow so I think it took me until the end of the third quarter to get back into a little bit of a flow, but every basketball player has had an ankle injury.

Clark added, "If not, you’re not a true baller I guess, so it’ll be a little stiff but I’ll be good.”

A second sour moment for the WNBA star occurred when she was handed a technical foul for complaining to the referees. She appeared upset at a missed foul call on a layup, to which officials disagreed.

In video shared online, it sounded like she shouted, “It’s a f---ing foul,” at the official, leading commentators to say she deserved the technical foul.



A highlight for Clark, however, came after an Aliyah Boston block turned into an offensive opportunity for the Fever. Following Boston's defensive play, the Fever ran the floor and Clark swished a deep three-pointer that had fans at Gainsbridge Field House on their feet.

After the game, Clark said, “I think it was a big shot. It gave us some momentum, got the crowd going. Our crowd was incredible, our fans were incredible.”

Despite the losing streak, the Fever showed more promise in their matchup against the Sun. Moreover, Indiana's schedule has had them facing the top teams in the league to start the season, which is likely a factor in their disappointing record.

Clark also noted the disparity in free throw opportunities between the Fever and Sun in Monday's game. "They shot 30 to our 13," Clark said to reporters.



“I think you can see the progress that this team is making and that’s why this one hurts a lot, because we were right there and we had plenty of opportunities to go win the game, and then you don’t,” Clark said of the Fever's frustrating defeat. “It’s just some little things that we do to ourselves.”

Next, the Fever will travel to Seattle to take on the Storm on Wednesday, May 22.



