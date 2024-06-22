Caitlin Clark reveals she suffered ruptured eardrum vs. New York Liberty

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are suddenly on a roll.

The Fever have won four straight and five out of their past six games. On Friday, Clark scored 16 points as the Fever topped the Atlanta Dream, 91-79.

The Fever used a season-high 35 points in the first quarter to set the tone in the victory over the Dream. Clark finished 6-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. The 6-foot rookie guard added seven assists, four rebounds and a block.

But, as is to be expected in any rookie season, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

Clark was asked on Friday what her “Welcome to the WNBA” moment so far has been.

With a laugh, Clark revealed something that fans didn’t know beforehand.

“Honestly, I’ve been popped on a couple screens. I actually ruptured my eardrum when we were in New York on a tough screen, so, if I had to pick one right now, it would probably be that. But like, great screens. I just didn’t hear them, so it was kind of my own fault. But, yeah, I’d probably pick those,” Clark said.

Clark exited that 104-68 loss at the New York Liberty holding her left ear and being tended to by Fever trainer Todd Champlin.

Now, it makes sense why Clark never returned. Clark had a four-day break after that loss at the Liberty before the Fever’s next game against the Washington Mystics on June 7.

The Fever won that game against the Mystics, starting off this stretch where they’ve won five of their past six games.

Clark bounced back from her career-worst outing at the Liberty with her career-best performance against the Mystics. Clark was 1-for-10 shooting at the Liberty and scored just three points before responding with 30 points on 8-of-15 shooting against the Mystics.

Clark and the Fever return to action on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN at the Chicago Sky.

