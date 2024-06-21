Caitlin Clark returns to action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream on Friday

The Indiana Fever have settled in and are playing their best basketball of the season.

Behind the steady play of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the Fever have won three games in a row and five of their last seven, the most recent coming Wednesday against the Washington Mystics.

Clark is averaging a team-high 16.3 points and 6.2 assists per game, while ranking fourth on the Fever in rebounds (5.5 per game).

Next up, Indiana (6-10) will play the Atlanta Dream (6-7) Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark and the Fever playing the Dream on Friday night:

When is Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

Date: Friday, June 21

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will play against the Dream, a rematch of their 14th game of the regular season that took place just a little more than a week ago, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Storm

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

The Fever game against the Dream will be broadcast on Ion. The game will also be available for live streaming on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark posted her second career double-double Wednesday in an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics. The Fever relied on a solid third quarter to build enough separation to secure the win. Clark scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including two-of-six from beyond the arc, and converted all four of her free throws. She also collected 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

