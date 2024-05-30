Caitlin Clark returns to action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm on Thursday

The grind of the WNBA season for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever continues.

Two days after hosting the Los Angeles Sparks, the Fever will host the Seattle Storm, which beat the Fever in the fifth game of their regular season, 85-83. In that game, which was held in Seattle, Clark had a strong second half and finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Indiana was down by one point with 10.3 seconds to play in the game, but a turnover on the inbounds pass negated any chance at a clean look at what could've been a game-winning shot.

Thursday's game will be a home game for the Fever, only their fourth of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark and the Fever playing the Storm on Thursday night:

When is Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm?

Date: Thursday, May 30

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will play against the Storm, a rematch of their fifth regular-season game, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Storm

Live stream: Amazon Prime

Aside from local TV markets, the Fever game against the Storm will only be available for live streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The game will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark scored a career-high 30 points Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough as the Fever lost to the Los Angeles Sparks, 88-82.

Clark was 7-for-16 from the field, including 3-for-10 from 3-pointers, and she made 13 of her 15 free throw attempts. She added five rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks, but also had seven turnovers.

