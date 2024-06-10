Caitlin Clark responds to being left off Team USA’s Olympic roster

Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark confirmed over the weekend she was left off of Team USA’s Olympic roster, calling the snub a “little more motivation” to make it in the future.

“I think it just gives you something to work for,” Clark told reporters after practice on Sunday. “It’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

Clark, this year’s No. 1 WNBA draft pick, said she was not disappointed by the news and is excited for the women who will represent the country at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris next month.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way of me being on the team, me not being on the team,” Clark said Sunday. “So you know, I’m excited for them. I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that great up watching the Olympics, so yeah, it’ll be fun to watch them.”

Just months into her WNBA career, the Indiana Fever rookie has averaged 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

This year’s Olympics roster of 12 players includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, who is vying for a record sixth Olympic gold medal.

Clark said she received a phone call letting her know she was not selected for the team, The Associated Press reported.

“They called me and let me know before everything came out, which was really respectful of them, and I appreciate that,” Clark reportedly said. “They did the same for every girl that made the team or every girl that didn’t make the team. There’s a lot of players in the Olympic pool. It wasn’t like I was the only one they had to call. They had to make quite a few calls.”

Clark emerged as a national star over the past two years with a record-breaking collegiate career at Iowa capped by two deep runs in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

She is included in the U.S. national team pool, meaning she could be picked as an alternate if one of the 12 players is injured and can’t play.

The next Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

