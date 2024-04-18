Caitlin Clark Is Reportedly Nearing an Eight-Figure Deal With Nike — and Will Get a Signature Shoe

Caitlin Clark was only drafted into the WNBA two days ago and she has reportedly already landed herself a major deal with Nike.

Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium, reported via X (Twitter) on Wednesday night that Clark is nearing a “lucrative, eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike.” That deal, according to Charania, will also include her own signature shoe.

FN has reached out to Nike for comment.

On Monday, Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Clark has long been aligned with Nike, signing a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with the brand in October 2022. The hooper laced up several different models from Nike during her Iowa Hawkeyes playing days, including looks from the Nike Kobe franchise.

Shortly after walking off the stage as the No. 1 overall pick, Clark told FN she would like to one day have her own signature shoe. “It was a dream growing up. You want your own shoe, you want kids to wear your shoes, your merch, whatever it is,” she said.

Clark also offered details about what she would want in a signature shoe.

“It probably would be a low cut, that’s what I love to play in,” Clark said. “Something super comfortable, something with a lot of good ankle support. There would be some fun colors, I’d have a lot of fun colorways. It would be simple, but very sleek and elegant.”

