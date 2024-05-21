With Caitlin Clark’s Reported $28M Nike Deal Yet to Be Announced, She Scores a New Wilson Partnership

More from Footwear News

Not long after reports surfaced of an eight year, $28 million deal with Nike, Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced it has entered into a multiyear partnership with WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Wilson announced Clark as part of its athlete roster on Tuesday, and stated it will release signature basketball collections “celebrating Clark’s continued legacy.” The brand also stated it will work with the Indiana Fever guard “to innovate product across the WNBA, NBA and basketball at large.”

“Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story,” Wilson head of global brand Amanda Lamb said in a statement. “Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court.”

Wilson said via statement that Clark will “test, advise and provide feedback” on its basketball products. Also, Wilson stated it will release collections that celebrate Clark throughout 2024, and will work with the hooper to creatively direct her first signature basketball line, which will debut this year.

The first release from the collection, the Caitlin Clark Collector’s Edition Debut Series, is now live via Wilson.com. The drop is Wilson’s classic white and gold WNBA basketball that features personalized laser engravings celebrating Clark moments, and shoppers can choose one of three designs to personalize their ball.

The draw for a chance to purchase a basketball is now open and will close on May 27 at 10 p.m. CT/11 p.m. ET. Wilson stated on its website that selected orders will be notified on May 28.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” Clark said in a statement. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

What’s more, Wilson said it Wilson will support the Caitlin Clark Foundation and help its mission of “uplifting and improving the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition and sport.”

Last month, reports surfaced that Clark had signed a deal with Nike worth up to $28 million over eight years that includes a signature shoe. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.