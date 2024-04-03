Caitlin Clark repeats as Naismith Trophy recipient

Caitlin Clark has gone back-to-back.

Clark is the Naismith Trophy winner once more. The 6-foot guard’s phenomenal senior season has garnered her the illustrious honor.

Clark topped a list of finalists that featured Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink, UConn senior guard Paige Bueckers, and USC freshman guard JuJu Watkins.

Clark became the eighth women’s player to win the award in consecutive seasons and the 10th overall to earn the award multiple times.

“To be a two-time recipient of the Naismith Trophy is truly humbling. Being selected as this season’s honoree is truly special with the number of talented and skilled players across the country. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who helped me get to this point,” Clark said.

Clark leads the nation in both scoring and assists per game. The West Des Moines product averages 32.0 points and 9.0 assists per game. She also grabs 7.3 rebounds and averages 1.8 steals per contest.

Clark is shooting 46.0% from the field, 38.0% from 3-point range and 86.2% from the free throw line.

Earlier this season, Clark became Division I’s all-time leading scorer as she passed former LSU great “Pistol” Pete Maravich. Clark also became women’s college basketball’s single-season scoring leader, surpassing former Washington great Kelsey Plum’s 1,109 points during the 2016-17 season.

In Iowa’s Elite Eight win over LSU, Clark flew past former Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson for the most career made 3-pointers. Clark now has 540 made 3-pointers in her career.

In that 94-87 win over LSU, Clark set several other career NCAA Tournament records, too. Clark now has the most career assists (140) and made 3-pointers (70) in women’s NCAA Tournament history.

Clark also tied the NCAA Tournament record for made 3-pointers in a single game with her nine made treys against the Tigers.

Clark and Iowa will battle UConn on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN for a trip to the national championship game.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire