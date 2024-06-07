Caitlin Clark reacts to controversy after Chennedy Carter's cheap shot

WASHINGTON — After having a few days off with her Indiana Fever teammates for the first time in the WNBA season, Caitlin Clark spoke Friday for the first time about the controversy and conversation surrounding Chennedy Carter’s blindside cheap shot nearly a week ago.

“I’m not on social media so I don’t see a lot of it but you would be surprised…,” Clark said in reply to a question from USA TODAY Sports. “Sometimes it stinks how much the conversation is outside of basketball and not the product on the floor and the amazing players that are on the floor and how good they are for their teams and how great this season has been for women’s basketball…”

I asked Caitlin Clark how much attention she has paid to the controversy and conversation about what happened in the Chicago Sky game, and what her thoughts were on it. pic.twitter.com/TEY4yDLNrc — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 7, 2024

The Indiana Fever play the Washington Mystics on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.

