Caitlin Clark’s Probable Olympics Snub Draws Outrage From Sports Pundits

The reactions to news that No. 1 WNBA draft choice and NCAA all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark is likely not on Team USA’s squad for the Paris Olympics is mostly drawing outrage from fans and pundits.

The popular Indiana Fever rookie is apparently not going to be on the team, according to several reports. She has an outside shot if someone gets hurt between now and the start of the games.

A few lone contrarians pointed out by the time of the games, Clark will have played back to back college and pro seasons, and could stand a rest. But most lamented that the WNBA’s star attraction won’t be must-see TV at the games.

Some of the reactions:

Yet Caitlin Clark is not selected to the Team USA Women’s Basketball team heading to Paris for the Olympics?!?! All she does is grow the game, pack arenas, and set rookie records. What a short sighted decision. Lost opportunity. https://t.co/vsOAaUZSJn — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) June 8, 2024

Caitlin Clark didn’t get selected for the USA Women’s Olympic Basketball Team.



Who benefits from her being on the team?



-The Growth of the Sport

-The Broadcast Partners

-The Other Women on the Team through increased visibility



Who benefits from her being off the team?… pic.twitter.com/LSIMF211NH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 8, 2024

Why leaving Caitlin Clark off the 2024 US Olympic women’s basketball team matters, a lot. I’ve reported on the team at every Olympics since 1984. I’ve watched the stunning lack of coverage & lack of interest every time. Here are four sections of my Feb column on this exact topic: pic.twitter.com/MjwqeVQdR8 — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 8, 2024

Christian Laettner made the Dream Team. Caitlin Clark can’t make the women’s Olympic basketball team? What mostly pays for the Olympics — oh wait — revenue generated from broadcasting partners. As in TV. As in Caitlin is TV GOLD. Opportunity wasted. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 8, 2024

I don’t know enough about USA women’s Olympic basketball to know if Caitlin Clark’s omission is a snub. I do know that, right now, she would be the only reason I would remotely care about USA women’s Olympic basketball. https://t.co/IAP8bulQXg — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 8, 2024

Leaving Caitlin Clark off of the USA Women’s team for this Olympics is the dumbest thing @stoolpresidente has ever heard

pic.twitter.com/FlIX8L6NL5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 8, 2024

Am I the only one glad they left Caitlin Clark off the Olympic team? Now I don't have to watch a bunch of angry, entitled feminists who hate America play hoops. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 8, 2024

Caitlin Clark has been left off the Olympic women’s basketball roster. Women’s basketball hates its fans and doesn’t want to grow their game. That’s the only conclusion you can draw from their treatment of Clark. She would quadruple their viewership by herself. No brainer. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2024

