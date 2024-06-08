Advertisement
Breaking News:

Dornoch upsets crowded field to win 156th Belmont Stakes

Caitlin Clark’s Probable Olympics Snub Draws Outrage From Sports Pundits

bruce haring
·3 min read
14

The reactions to news that No. 1 WNBA draft choice and NCAA all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark is likely not on Team USA’s squad for the Paris Olympics is mostly drawing outrage from fans and pundits.

The popular Indiana Fever rookie is apparently not going to be on the team, according to several reports. She has an outside shot if someone gets hurt between now and the start of the games.

More from Deadline

A few lone contrarians pointed out by the time of the games, Clark will have played back to back college and pro seasons, and could stand a rest. But most lamented that the WNBA’s star attraction won’t be must-see TV at the games.

Some of the reactions:

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.