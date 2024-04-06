As Caitlin Clark prepares for last college game, JuJu Watkins waits

Who was the best women’s basketball player of 2024? JuJu Watkins has some people who are in her corner, but for most, it was either Paige Bueckers of UConn or Caitlin Clark of Iowa. Friday at the Final Four, Clark had the final say with a 71-69 win over Connecticut and Bueckers. Clark’s Iowa team faces unbeaten South Carolina on Sunday for the national championship. It’s one last game in which Clark owns the stage in women’s college basketball. JuJu Watkins hopes to be in that position next year.

Hawkeyes Wire commented on Clark’s second half against a tough UConn team which defeated USC and JuJu days earlier:

“The Huskies took turns face-guarding and denying Clark the basketball. It was a page out of West Virginia’s physicality playbook. And it worked.

“Clark found her offensive game in the second half, though. No, it wasn’t a typical offensive explosion from Clark. But, Clark delivered just enough, scoring 15 points after halftime with a trio of made 3-pointers to propel Iowa’s comeback.

“As Clark goes, Iowa goes. The Hawkeyes needed to see her find the bottom of the bucket in the second half and Clark did just that.”

Next year, JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers will be the two foremost superstars in March Madness. USC hopes to make that final ascent to the top of the hill.

