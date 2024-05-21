Caitlin Clark picked up first career WNBA technical foul in loss vs. Connecticut Sun

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever nearly picked up their first win of the Clark era.

Along the way, tensions heated up on several occasions. Fever forward Aliyah Boston got tangled up with Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas early in the third quarter. That turned into some choice words between the two.

Then, with the Indiana Fever clinging to a one point lead at 76-75 with 3:51 remaining, Clark’s frustrations boiled over. Thomas picked Clark’s pocket, but likely fouled to do so.

As Thomas shoveled the basketball off to Sun guard Tyasha Harris, Clark committed a transition take foul. In the immediate aftermath, Clark let her opinion be known that the referees failed to call the appropriate foul on Thomas.

It resulted in Clark getting T’d up for the first time in her young WNBA career.

Take a look below at the sequence which netted Clark her first career technical foul, but be forewarned there’s some NSFW language on the second tweet.

Caitlin Clark picks up a technical foul late in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/hAC5JBL0e5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 21, 2024

If you’re gonna get a T, earn it 🤬 pic.twitter.com/seyD039Fjx — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 21, 2024

Though it ended in a nail-biting 88-84 loss versus the Connecticut Sun, Clark and the Indiana Fever showed some legitimate signs of growth. Just six days earlier, the Fever were convincingly beaten by the Sun in each team’s season opener.

In the second matchup of the four-game season series, the Fever were tied at the end of the first quarter, led 44-41 at halftime, rallied from a nine point third quarter deficit and led by four on two occasions in the game’s final frame.

Clark finished tied for a team-high 17 points on a 5-for-11 shooting night, including 3-of-7 from 3-point distance. The 6-foot rookie guard added five assists, three rebounds and a pair of blocks.

The Fever (0-4) return to action on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CT at the Seattle Storm (1-3).

