Caitlin Clark phenomenon continues with Fever vs Liberty game on ABC today

Caitlin Clark to play in Fever vs Liberty game in New York on Saturday, May 18.

After cementing her status as one of the greatest collegiate basketball players of all time, as well as being chosen as the number one pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark made her professional basketball debut this week as a teammate of the Indiana Fever.

And though it was a rough go for her first two games—the Indiana Fever season record is currently at a less-than-feverish 0-2, following a 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun earlier this week—Clark will be back on the court today, May 18 for yet another attempt at victory, this time against the New York Liberty and players like Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart.

And given that Clark's professional debut was the most-watched WNBA game on ESPN, with a reported 2.3 million viewers, it's safe to assume that plenty of people will want to tune into today's face-off.

The Fever vs. Liberty game will air live from Brooklyn's Barclay Center on ABC at 1pm Eastern Time. That means you'll need access to ABC to watch—handily, a traditional cable subscription automatically includes the channel, while a TV antenna allows you to receive your local ABC station for free. If you’re looking for another way, the season’s WNBA games will broadcast across ESPN networks, WNBA League Pass, ESPN+ and Disney+. Live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also carry ABC to watch the game live.

As for joining the Indiana-based basketball team for her WNBA debut, Clark told NBC affiliate WTHR-TV earlier this month: “The embrace has been amazing. I think coming to a city that really supports [not just] basketball, but women’s basketball specifically, I couldn’t really imagine a better place to be playing my first WNBA season and starting my career. I’m super excited, it's a quick turnaround but that's also what makes it fun, you just kind of get thrown into the fire.”

And the Caitlin Clark-meets-Sabrina Ionescu showdown isn't the only big game happening today: Saturday will be a bit of a basketball doubleheader, with Las Vegas Aces playing the Los Angeles Sparks. That game will directly follow the Fever vs. Liberty match-up, airing on ABC at 3pm Eastern.