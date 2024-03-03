Caitlin Clark passes ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich to break the NCAA DI scoring record

In a season of milestones, Caitlin Clark has reached one more.

On Senior Day, in Iowa's regular season finale vs. Ohio State, Caitlin Clark hit two free throws after a technical foul on the Buckeyes just before halftime to tie and then break 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I record in front of a sold-out crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark entered Sunday's game third on the NCAA all-time list behind Maravich and Antoine Davis. She surpassed both against the Buckeyes.

Maravich's career scoring record included both men's and women's basketball. His talents took the world by storm when he played at LSU from 1967-1970, where he averaged an incredible 44.2 points per game en route to scoring 3,667 points in his career. Maravich achieved this feat before the addition of the 3-point line in 1986.

Maravich's record stood untouched for 54 years. Throughout her historic season, Clark has expressed gratitude to the incredible women before her who set the standard.

In Iowa's Feb. 15th matchup vs. Michigan, Clark passed Kelsey Plum to break the NCAA Division I women's all-time scoring record of 3,527 points. She scored a career-high 49 points in the game to set a new Iowa women's single game record.

Then, when the Hawkeyes played Minnesota on Feb. 28th, Clark broke Lynette Woodard‘s all-time women's college basketball scoring record of 3,649 points.

Woodard was a star basketball player at Kansas from 1977-1981. She played in the pre-NCAA era, and her 3,649 total points scored was an Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women record. Like Maravich, Woodard hit her impressive points milestone before the introduction of the 3-point line.

Several players outside of the NCAA have scored more points than Clark, including Pearl Moore (4,061), Grace Beyer (3,874), Miriam Walker-Samuels (3,855) and Deb Remmerde (3,834).

To set this new milestone at home in front of the Iowa fans takes on an added significance, as Clark announced earlier last week that she will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft at the conclusion of the season. Sunday's matchup vs. Ohio State is Clark's final home regular season game before she moves on to the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness.

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Women’s Basketball

1. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,668

2. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

3. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

4. Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) - 3,393

5. Dyaisha Fair (Syracuse) - 3,302

6. Brittney Griner (Baylor) - 3,283

7. Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) - 3,122

8. Lorri Bauman (Drake) - 3,115

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Men’s and Women’s Basketball

1. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,668

2. Pete Maravich (LSU) - 3,667

3. Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy) - 3,664

4. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

5. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

