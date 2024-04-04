Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers look forward to Final Four showdown
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and UConn guard Paige Bueckers talk about their past experiences with each other and what it will be like to go head-to-head in the national semifinal.
The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites over the Huskies.
It’s the final weekend of the college basketball season and the two best point guards in the class of 2020 are not only still playing, but will face off against each other.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
UConn is headed to the Final Four for the 23rd time in program history.
Iowa and UConn claimed the last two spots in the Women's Final Four.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
When your name is Caitlin Clark, people are going to go there.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Clark's record-breaking season has transcended college basketball, but there are several deserving candidates this season.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
There are plenty of compelling stories and charismatic players in men's college basketball this season. But household names? Not so much.
Clark's stardom may be a first for women's basketball. But it's reaching a crescendo because of all the women who pushed the game forward over the years.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
The defending champs are off to a rough start in the Final Four.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.