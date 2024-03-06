Caitlin Clark opens up about historic NCAA run
The Iowa Hawkeye player speaks exclusively with Robin Roberts about becoming college basketball's all-time scorer.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark was already a college basketball legend. Now she'll go down as the all-time scoring champ after passing "Pistol" Pete Maravich.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft.
Clark needs eight points to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
The Hawkeyes guard is just a few shots away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time points record.
