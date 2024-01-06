Caitlin Clark once again showed why she is an elite player in performance at Rutgers

In the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 103-69 win over Rutgers on Friday night, Caitlin Clark continued to show why she is one of the best players in women’s college basketball.

The Des Moines native scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds to her resume. Due to her play, the Hawkeyes were able to build a big lead that Rutgers could not overcome. In the first half, the Hawkeyes outscored Rutgers 55-30. Clark also got some help from Kate Martin, who scored 17 points.

While Rutgers could not stop Iowa’s offense, there were still a few bright spots. For the third straight game, Mya Petticord scored at least 12 points. Chyna Cornwell also made an impact with 12 points of her own. On a night when Rutgers was without their leading scorer, Kaylene Smikle, others stepped up.

Although the Hawkeyes were favored coming into this game, they took advantage of Rutgers mistakes. Iowa scored 18 points off turnovers and recorded 58 points in the paint. Their ability to dominate the boards made it hard for Rutgers to mount a comeback.

After Friday’s loss, the Scarlet Knights are 0-4 in conference play this season, the worst record in the Big Ten. They will look to get back on track against Ohio State next Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire