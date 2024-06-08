Caitlin Clark not selected for US Olympic women’s basketball team

There is simply no bigger star in women’s sports right now than Caitlin Clark. She blossomed with the Iowa Hawkeyes and has only continued her rocketship-like trajectory taking over the WNBA headlines and drawing fans in each night to see her.

The next chance for Clark to continue growing the game was going to be in Paris this summer at the 2024 Olympics. She is a star, she is talented, and she could take basketball to girls globally until she won’t. Reports began surfacing from Christine Brennan that Caitlin Clark was not going to be selected for the US Olympic women’s basketball team.

I’m hearing that Caitlin Clark, the best-known women’s basketball player & most popular athlete in the country, is not going to be selected for the US Olympic women’s basketball team. Stunning news that I’m working to confirm. My Feb column on the issues: https://t.co/TKXusKMDKt — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 8, 2024

The rest of the roster became finalized when it was reported by basketball insider Shams Charania. The roster lacked the presence of any of the league’s bright young rookies.

The decision to leave Clark off of the Olympic team is stunning at the absolute very best and is more likely an egregious mistake of leaving a supremely talented player and popular figure from the roster.

The news comes on the heels of Caitlin Clark being the leading cause of the Indiana Fever’s game selling out their game in Washington D.C. against the Mystics in an arena of over 20,000 fans as she put on a show and scored 30 points.

The Olympics will be missing a star and the rest of the world will be missing an opportunity to see a generational talent on one of the biggest platforms to exist.

