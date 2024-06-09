Caitlin Clark not expected to be on Team USA roster for Paris Olympics, source says

Caitlin Clark is not expected to join Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer, a source familiar with the decision told NBC News.

The U.S. National Team's roster has not yet been officially revealed but the source said the lineup is set to include 12 Olympic veterans.

The source reported that those headed overseas include A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

“We have not made any official announcement yet,” a Team USA spokesperson said, per NBC News.

The decision on Clark was first reported by The Athletic.

The 22-year-old Indiana Fever player spoke about her “dream” to be on the U.S. Olympic team with NBC’s Stephanie Gosk on TODAY in April.

“It would mean everything,” she said of her Olympics aspirations. “That’s one of my dreams as a kid growing up. You always want to be an Olympic gold medalist. So I know how special it is to represent USA across your chest. So being able to do that on the highest level would certainly be a dream come true.”

In May, Clark was named the WNBA's rookie of the month. Most recently, in the June 7 matchup between the Fever and the Washington Mystics, Clark led Indiana to an 85-83 win. She finished the game with 30 points and tied the WNBA rookie record for most 3-pointers in a game, scoring seven.

However, Clark's brief time in the WNBA hasn't been without adjustment. The former college star averages more than five turnovers per game for a total of 67 so far, the most in the league.

Clark was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft in April. Prior to her professional debut this year, Clark was named the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I college basketball history while playing at the University of Iowa.

Her performances on the court have drawn millions of eyes to women’s basketball.

During the NCAA Elite Eight in April, Iowa’s matchup against LSU, which saw Clark face off against Angel Reese, drew 12.3 million viewers. This marked the most viewership for a game in women’s college basketball history. FanDuel told CNBC at the time that the game was also the biggest betting event of all time in women’s sports.

ESPN reported that this past season’s Elite Eight averaged 6.2 million viewers, up 184% year-over-year.

For the first time ever, more people watched this year’s NCAA women’s championship than the men’s final, per Nielsen.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com