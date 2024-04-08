Caitlin Clark is not concerned with outside opinions of her

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been lighting up the court throughout the season, and into March Madness, nothing has changed. Clark reflected on the opinions people have of her throughout her career.

“When you’re in the spotlight like this, there’s gonna be a million different opinions on you,” Clark said on Saturday. “And for as many people that are going to love you, there’s going to be people that don’t like you. That’s the case with every professional athlete, men or women, playing at the highest stage. I think what I’ve been able to do over the course of my career is just focus on the opinions of the people inside our locker room. That’s what I really care about. The people that I love to death. The people that have had my back every single second of my career. Have been the ones that have believed in me more than anybody and to me that’s really the only opinions that I am concerned with are my teammates, my coaches, and my family. The people I want to make proud every single day.”

While the Hawkeyes have made it to back-to-back national championships, they have not won the title yet. They were denied last year when LSU walked away with the crown and were second-best again this year when undefeated South Carolina won the title game, 87-75. Iowa women’s basketball has never won a national championship, and with Clark declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft, it might be a while before Iowa lifts the trophy.

Clark will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft which takes place on April 15 at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York (ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET). The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick again this year and will likely take Clark. The Fever will then be able to boast the 2023 No. 1 overall pick in South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, which is presumed to be Clark.

