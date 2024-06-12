Caitlin Clark Has 'No Mercy,' Denies Kid's Basketball Shot At Charity Event

MEGA

Caitlin Clark doesn't discriminate against age; she hilariously blocked a young boy's basketball shot while attending a charity event.

The newest WNBA sensation has made a name for herself, breaking records left and right. In fact, on June 7, she hit seven 3-pointers during a sold-out crowd against the Mystics. She also tied for her career high, scoring 30 points.

Even when she isn't playing in the WNBA, she can still be found on the basketball court. Earlier this week, Caitlin Clark attended Gainbridge's Habitat for Humanity, where she played one-on-one with a younger child, hilariously blocking his shot.

Caitlin Clark Slams Child's Basketball Shot

Caitlin Clark doesn't hold back when she is on the b-ball court, no matter who she is facing. The sports star is going viral for a blocked shot she made at a charity event against what looks to be a 6-8-year-old boy.

"Caitlin Clark didn’t hold back on this kid," SportsCenter captioned the hilarious video. The video shows Clark towering over the boy before he attempts to make a two-pointer. The WNBA star quickly holds her arm as high as possible and smacks the ball away from the net.

She Has 'No Mercy'

Caitlin Clark had "no mercy" when playing against children at the charity event. After seeing the video, sports fans could not help but laugh at Clark's play. "She has wanted to do that her whole life," one user hilariously joked.

"Why is she taking her frustrations out on him?" another said, adding a laughing face emoji.

Some praised the 22-year-old for teaching the kids young. "She's teaching him what she has learned in the WNBA," another said. "Let him know they're ruthless in these streets."

"Kids never gonna get better if everyone takes it easy on him!" another said. "Way to go, CC! The world is a tough place, teach ‘em young."

CC Is 'Tired Of The Bullies'

Others joked that Caitlin Clark is taking her anger out on the kid, as she has faced tremendous backlash over the past few weeks.

"She tired of getting bullied, so she’s bullying back," one user commented. "She got tired of vets picking on her, another said.

For those unaware, CC has seemingly been putting up with some abuse, both physically and mentally, since she was drafted to the pros. Some of her competitors have been illegally shoving Clark, mostly with elbows to the side and full-body hits, which are not part of the game.

Controversy Surrounding CC And The 2024 Olympics

Aside from the hilarious block she made against the poor kid, Caitlin Clark has been in the media after her name was left off Team USA for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following the uproar, Clark broke her silence, expressing her excitement for the women who made it and claiming there was "no disappointment" that she wouldn't travel to Paris.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," she said over the weekend, per ESPN. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way -- me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them."

Clark added that there is "no disappointment" and "it just gives me something to work for; it's a dream."

"Hopefully, one day, I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there," she concluded.

Who Made Team USA?

The USA Women's Basketball Summer Olympics roster is as follows:

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26, 2024.