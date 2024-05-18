Caitlin Clark nets career high in Indiana Fever’s loss at New York Liberty

In her third career WNBA game, Caitlin Clark started to resemble more of the player that wowed fans with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark scored a career high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range. The 6-foot rookie guard also added eight assists and six rebounds.

Clark got her game going early in New York City. She scored 10 points and tallied three assists in the first quarter.

With Clark’s career-best day, the Indiana Fever enjoyed their best showing of the season. It still ended in a 91-80 loss that dropped the Fever to 0-3 on the season.

“I thought I came out and just played harder and I think that’s really just my biggest focus going forward. Just come out and compete and play hard. Our whole group did that,” Clark said afterwards.

a career-high 22 points for Caitlin Clark 💥 pic.twitter.com/RLwCUazpt8 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 18, 2024

Like on Thursday, Breanna Stewart led the way with 24 points for the Liberty as they handed the Fever a second loss in the past three days.

After her first game in New York City, Clark reflected on the experience inside the Barclays Center.

“This arena is amazing. It’ll be fun for me to go around to all the new WNBA arenas and kind of check off the box. This is certainly one that’s definitely up there. I know the crowd will be incredible tonight, so just enjoy it,” Clark said.

Clark and Indiana return to play as they play their second home game of the season when they welcome in the Connecticut Sun at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

