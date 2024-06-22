Caitlin Clark nearly tops early fan voting for 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark fans have stuffed the ballot boxes.

In its first release of the early fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game, Caitlin Clark comes in at No. 2 in the league. Clark received 216,427 fan votes.

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson leads the fan voting by a small margin over Clark with 217,773 votes. After Wilson and Clark, it’s Clark’s teammate in Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston at No. 3 with 171,864 votes.

The rest of the top 10 in the first WNBA All-Star Game voting returns looks like this: New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart at No. 4 with 151,984 votes, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale at No. 5 with 130,838 votes, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu at No. 6 with 118,949 votes, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese at No. 7 with 118,490 votes, Aces guard Kelsey Plum at No. 8 with 117,217 votes, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier at No. 9 with 103,550 votes and Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby at No. 10 with 97,094 votes.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix and will air on ABC.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will feature a matchup between the WNBA All-Stars who comprise the USA Basketball Women’s National Team versus the remaining WNBA All-Stars. The final All-Star Game rosters will be announced July 2.

All-Stars are picked by a combination of voting from fans (50%), current WNBA players (25%) and media (25%). Fans can vote daily online through June 29. After voting closes, the top 10 vote-getters will be named as All-Star Game participants, with any national team members staying on Team USA.

The remainder of the 12 members of Team WNBA will be chosen by the league’s coaches from a pool of the next 36 highest vote-getters, which must include at least nine guards and 15 post players. Coaches can’t vote for their own players.

Along with the All-Star Game, there also be a WNBA 3-point contest and a skills challenge. Those events will be held July 19 at Phoenix’s Footprint Center.

Entering Friday night’s contest at the Atlanta Dream, Clark was averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Clark entered night shooting 39.0% from the field, 32.8% from 3-point range and 91.2% from the free throw line.

Fans can vote on the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game here.

