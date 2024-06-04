Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Month during May

Caitlin Clark collected her first piece of WNBA hardware.

The rookie guard was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for the month of May.

Clark averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game during her first month of action. The 6-foot guard joins Aliyah Boston (May, June, August 2023) and Natalie Achonwa (June 2015) as Indiana Fever players that have been honored as the WNBA Rookie of the Month.

During the season’s opening month, Clark led all rookies in scoring (17.6 points per game), field goals made (46), 3-point field goals made (24), free throws made (42), assists (6.6 apg) and minutes played (33.0 mpg).

🏀 @Kia Rookie of the Month 🏀 Caitlin Clark averaged 17.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 6.6 APG to earn May rookie of the month honors for the @indianafever #KiaROTM | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/9tjEe5m7cm — WNBA (@WNBA) June 3, 2024

Clark also matched WNBA legend Diana Taurasi for the most 3-pointers made in the league during May with her 24 treys. Clark became the third player in WNBA history, joining former star Candace Parker and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu with 100-plus points, 30-plus rebounds and 30-plus assists in her first six career games.

Clark scored in double figures in seven of the Fever’s nine games during May, including five games with 20 or more points. That was headlined by her career-high 30 points against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 28.

Clark also had five or more assists in eight of the Fever’s nine May games.

“I certainly know there’s pressure there. That’s been like my entire career,” Clark said. “I just have fun playing basketball. I know this is a team sport. It’s not all about me…I’m definitely a perfectionist but I’m at my best when I allow myself to have a little grace and not expect everything to go exactly how it should, but at the same time that’s what allowed me to be so great.”

During the season’s opening month, five different TV networks set records for most-watched WNBA games in contests that featured Clark and the Fever.

‘This is the most competitive league in the world,” Clark said. “…I think the biggest thing is just to continue to give it an opportunity, continue to attract fans from the college game…When people gave it an opportunity and actually watched it they continued to come back for more and it’s the same thing with the WNBA.”

Clark and the Fever return to action on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. CT at the Washington Mystics on ION.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire