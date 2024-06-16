Caitlin Clark matches Breanna Stewart statistic for WNBA rookies

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever improved to 5-10 on the season and grabbed their first back-to-back wins of Clark’s career and of the 2024 campaign with a 91-83 victory over the Chicago Sky.

During the win, Clark notched her seventh game of the season with 20-plus points. Clark tallied 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

The 6-foot rookie guard added nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocks.

In the process, Clark accomplished another bit of WNBA history. Clark joined Breanna Stewart as the first WNBA rookie with 15-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in five games since Stewart did so in the 2016 season.

Caitlin Clark making history 💯 First rookie with 15+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST in FIVE games since Breanna Stewart in 2016 pic.twitter.com/LaWOjMzdu2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2024

Despite so much negative noise at times, it’s another rookie milestone for Clark and another indication of the type of WNBA career she’s tracking toward.

Clark also became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 200-plus points, 75-plus rebounds and 75-plus assists in the win over the Sky.

Earlier this season, Clark joined former Oregon star and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu as the only players in WNBA history to register 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in their first 10 career games.

Clark and the Fever return to action on Wednesday when they host the Washington Mystics at 6 p.m. CT on NBA TV.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire