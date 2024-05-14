Caitlin Clark is making her WNBA regular-season debut. How to watch

Caitlin Clark is making her WNBA regular-season debut. How to watch

Caitlin Clark's rookie season in the WNBA is here.

The all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball history was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever at the 2024 WNBA draft in April. She helps kick off the Fever's 2024 season on May 14 in a road game against the Connecticut Sun.

For details on her next game and the Fever's 2024 regular-season schedule, scroll down.

When is Caitlin Clark’s next game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game is Tuesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time in Uncasville, Connecticut, against the Connecticut Sun.

How can I watch Caitlin Clark’s next game?

The Fever's May 14 game against the Connecticut Sun will air on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

What is the Indiana Fever’s schedule for the 2024 season?

Tuesday, May 14, on the road against the Connecticut Sun

Thursday, May 16, at home against the New York Liberty

Saturday, May 18, on the road against the New York Liberty

Monday, May 20, at home against the Connecticut Sun

Wednesday, May 22, on the road against the Seattle Storm

Friday, May 24, on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks

Saturday, May 25, on the road against the Las Vegas Aces

Tuesday, May 28, at home against the Los Angeles Sparks

Thursday, May 30, at home against the Seattle Storm

Saturday, June 1, at home against the Chicago Sky

Sunday, June 2, on the road against the New York Liberty

Friday, June 7, on the road against the Washington Mystics

Monday, June 10, on the road against the Connecticut Sun

Thursday, June 13, at home against the Atlanta Dream

Sunday, June 16, at home against the Chicago Sky

Wednesday, June 19, at home against the Washington Mystics

Friday, June 21, on the road against the Atlanta Dream

Sunday, June 23, on the road against the Chicago Sky

Thursday, June 27, on the road against the Seattle Storm

Sunday, June 30, on the road against the Phoenix Mercury

Tuesday, July 2, on the road against the Las Vegas Aces

Saturday, July 6, at home against the New York Liberty

Wednesday, July 10, at home against the Washington Mystics

Friday, July 12, at home against the Phoenix Mercury

Sunday, July 14, on the road against the Minnesota Lynx

Wednesday, July 17, on the road against the Dallas Wings

Friday, Aug. 16, at home against the Phoenix Mercury

Sunday, Aug. 18, at home against the Seattle Storm

Saturday, Aug. 24, on the road against the Minnesota Lynx

Monday, Aug. 26, on the road against the Atlanta Dream

Wednesday, Aug. 28, at home against the Connecticut Sun

Friday, Aug. 30, on the road against the Chicago Sky

Sunday, Sept. 1, on the road against the Dallas Wings

Wednesday, Sept. 4, at home against the Los Angeles Sparks

Friday, Sept. 6, at home against the Minnesota Lynx

Sunday, Sept. 8, at home against the Atlanta Dream

Wednesday, Sept. 11, at home against the Las Vegas Aces

Friday, Sept. 13, at home against the Las Vegas Aces

Sunday, Sept. 15, at home against the Dallas Wings

Thursday, Sept. 19, on the road against the Washington Mystics

This article was originally published on TODAY.com