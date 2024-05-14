Caitlin Clark is making her WNBA regular-season debut. How to watch
Caitlin Clark's rookie season in the WNBA is here.
The all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball history was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever at the 2024 WNBA draft in April. She helps kick off the Fever's 2024 season on May 14 in a road game against the Connecticut Sun.
For details on her next game and the Fever's 2024 regular-season schedule, scroll down.
When is Caitlin Clark’s next game?
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game is Tuesday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time in Uncasville, Connecticut, against the Connecticut Sun.
How can I watch Caitlin Clark’s next game?
The Fever's May 14 game against the Connecticut Sun will air on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+.
What is the Indiana Fever’s schedule for the 2024 season?
Tuesday, May 14, on the road against the Connecticut Sun
Thursday, May 16, at home against the New York Liberty
Saturday, May 18, on the road against the New York Liberty
Monday, May 20, at home against the Connecticut Sun
Wednesday, May 22, on the road against the Seattle Storm
Friday, May 24, on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks
Saturday, May 25, on the road against the Las Vegas Aces
Tuesday, May 28, at home against the Los Angeles Sparks
Thursday, May 30, at home against the Seattle Storm
Saturday, June 1, at home against the Chicago Sky
Sunday, June 2, on the road against the New York Liberty
Friday, June 7, on the road against the Washington Mystics
Monday, June 10, on the road against the Connecticut Sun
Thursday, June 13, at home against the Atlanta Dream
Sunday, June 16, at home against the Chicago Sky
Wednesday, June 19, at home against the Washington Mystics
Friday, June 21, on the road against the Atlanta Dream
Sunday, June 23, on the road against the Chicago Sky
Thursday, June 27, on the road against the Seattle Storm
Sunday, June 30, on the road against the Phoenix Mercury
Tuesday, July 2, on the road against the Las Vegas Aces
Saturday, July 6, at home against the New York Liberty
Wednesday, July 10, at home against the Washington Mystics
Friday, July 12, at home against the Phoenix Mercury
Sunday, July 14, on the road against the Minnesota Lynx
Wednesday, July 17, on the road against the Dallas Wings
Friday, Aug. 16, at home against the Phoenix Mercury
Sunday, Aug. 18, at home against the Seattle Storm
Saturday, Aug. 24, on the road against the Minnesota Lynx
Monday, Aug. 26, on the road against the Atlanta Dream
Wednesday, Aug. 28, at home against the Connecticut Sun
Friday, Aug. 30, on the road against the Chicago Sky
Sunday, Sept. 1, on the road against the Dallas Wings
Wednesday, Sept. 4, at home against the Los Angeles Sparks
Friday, Sept. 6, at home against the Minnesota Lynx
Sunday, Sept. 8, at home against the Atlanta Dream
Wednesday, Sept. 11, at home against the Las Vegas Aces
Friday, Sept. 13, at home against the Las Vegas Aces
Sunday, Sept. 15, at home against the Dallas Wings
Thursday, Sept. 19, on the road against the Washington Mystics
