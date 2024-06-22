Caitlin Clark makes WNBA rookie history during four-game winning streak

Caitlin Clark is having quite the WNBA rookie season.

For a player that entered the league with such great anticipation, the No. 1 overall pick is making good on a lot of those expectations with the Indiana Fever of late.

Indiana is now on a four-game winning streak and the Fever have won six of their past eight contests.

Clark scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range in the Fever’s 91-79 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night. The Iowa alum added seven assists, four rebounds and one block to put together a tidy stat sheet.

With her performance against the Dream, Clark once again did something no WNBA rookie has ever done before.

Per StatMamba, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to average 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists over a four-game span.

Caitlin Clark during the 4-game win streak: 16.0 PPG

7.0 RPG

7.0 APG

48/37/91%

+9.3 First rookie in WNBA history to average 16/7/7 over any 4+ game span. pic.twitter.com/ESa46nhGFh — StatMamba (@StatMamba) June 22, 2024

In the Fever’s four-game winning streak, Clark has totaled 64 points, 28 rebounds, 28 assists, five blocks and four steals. Clark has knocked down 10 3-pointers and is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc in the winning streak. She is shooting 47.8% from the field overall and has connected on 10-of-11 free throw tries in the winning streak.

Clark and the Fever return to action on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT at the Chicago Sky. The game will air on ESPN.

